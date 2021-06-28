Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] is 87.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] gained 4.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.61 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Acasti Pharma Provides Fiscal 2021 Year-End Business Update.

Update on Acquisition of Grace Therapeutics and Strategic Plans for CaPre.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST) announced its operating and financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and provided an update on its plans to acquire Grace Therapeutics and the ongoing strategic process for CaPre.

Acasti Pharma Inc. represents 208.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $126.96 million with the latest information. ACST stock price has been found in the range of $0.57 to $0.639.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.63M shares, ACST reached a trading volume of 20234424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 647.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28.

Trading performance analysis for ACST stock

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.68. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4996, while it was recorded at 0.5635 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4644 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -198.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

An analysis of insider ownership at Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.20% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 913,651, which is approximately 32.801% of the company’s market cap and around 2.59% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 378,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in ACST stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $0.16 million in ACST stock with ownership of nearly 3.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 873,703 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,791,213 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,437,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,227,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 298,665 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,555,713 shares during the same period.