Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] closed the trading session at $29.71 on 06/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.24, while the highest price level was $29.78. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Bausch + Lomb Expands Parameters for Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism Contact Lenses.

New Parameters Provide a Broader Offering for Presbyopic Patients with Astigmatism.

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”), announced the U.S. launch of expanded parameters for Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Multifocal for Astigmatism contact lenses. The expansion, which includes the addition of -2.25D and -2.75D cylinder power parameters, will be part of the company’s standard offering of the lens and will extend the power range available to eye care professionals and their patients who have both astigmatism and presbyopia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.84 percent and weekly performance of -0.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, BHC reached to a volume of 1543299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $35.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $26 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on BHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BHC stock trade performance evaluation

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.19 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.26, while it was recorded at 29.33 for the last single week of trading, and 25.15 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.37 and a Gross Margin at +51.49. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.98.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,524.11. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,514.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 97.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$25,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 6.15%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,339 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,109,152, which is approximately 577.69% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $767.68 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $533.04 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 45,368,411 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 36,456,291 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 165,189,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,013,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,481,184 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 11,804,989 shares during the same period.