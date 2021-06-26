Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] moved up 0.93: Why It’s Important

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] gained 0.93% on the last trading session, reaching $47.88 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Vornado Prices Public Offering of $750 Million of 5-Year and 10-Year Green Bonds.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced that Vornado Realty L.P., the operating partnership through which Vornado Realty Trust conducts its business, has priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.15% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2026 and $350 million aggregate principal amount of 3.40% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2031. Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually on June 1 and December 1, commencing December 1, 2021. The 2026 notes were priced at 99.863% of their face amount to yield 2.179% and the 2031 notes were priced at 99.587% of their face amount to yield 3.449%. The net proceeds of approximately $743 million are intended to be allocated to Eligible Green Projects (as defined in the prospectus supplement dated May 13, 2021). Pending such allocation, the net proceeds are intended to be used for the repayment of the $675 million mortgage on theMART. Subject to customary closing conditions, the offering is expected to close on May 24, 2021.

This is Vornado’s second green bond offering, following its initial $450 million green bond offering in June 2014.

Vornado Realty Trust represents 191.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.45 billion with the latest information. VNO stock price has been found in the range of $47.05 to $47.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 1513569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $48 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $46, while Truist kept a Buy rating on VNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 50.42.

Trading performance analysis for VNO stock

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.90, while it was recorded at 47.43 for the last single week of trading, and 40.86 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.28 and a Gross Margin at +22.20. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.44.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now -0.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.93. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of -$102,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vornado Realty Trust posted -1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -357.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

There are presently around $7,057 million, or 79.10% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,931,278, which is approximately 2.4% of the company’s market cap and around 8.54% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $865.78 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $761.93 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly -3.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 14,455,176 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 20,013,535 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 112,929,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,398,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,509,634 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,015,863 shares during the same period.