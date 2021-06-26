Susquehanna lifts Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] gained 2.81% or 1.38 points to close at $50.41 with a heavy trading volume of 1491494 shares. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Spirit AeroSystems Publishes First Sustainability Report.

‘First Flight’ highlights Spirit’s efforts to enhance its contribution to the development and manufacture of more sustainable aviation products.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) has embarked on a new sustainability journey with the publication of ‘First Flight’, its first Sustainability Report. ‘First Flight’ outlines Spirit’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, including key goals for the current decade, and captures notable achievements in 2020.

It opened the trading session at $49.37, the shares rose to $50.44 and dropped to $48.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPR points out that the company has recorded 37.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -192.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 1491494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $52.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 23 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.74.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.81 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.10, while it was recorded at 49.48 for the last single week of trading, and 37.75 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted -2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $4,108 million, or 80.50% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,201,917, which is approximately 2.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,466,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.58 million in SPR stocks shares; and SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $217.11 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly -24.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

171 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 16,930,710 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 14,290,953 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 50,264,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,486,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,613,014 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,020,597 shares during the same period.