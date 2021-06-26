Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on Gentex Corporation [GNTX] – find out why.

Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ: GNTX] price surged by 0.40 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (12 cents) per share that will be payable July 21, 2021, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on July 9, 2021.

About the CompanyFounded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company’s websites at www.gentex.com, fulldisplaymirror.com, and gentextech.com.

A sum of 1494231 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.28M shares. Gentex Corporation shares reached a high of $33.30 and dropped to a low of $32.86 until finishing in the latest session at $32.94.

The one-year GNTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.76. The average equity rating for GNTX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gentex Corporation [GNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNTX shares is $39.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Gentex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Gentex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on GNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gentex Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95.

GNTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, GNTX shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for Gentex Corporation [GNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.60, while it was recorded at 32.51 for the last single week of trading, and 33.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gentex Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gentex Corporation [GNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.71 and a Gross Margin at +35.86. Gentex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for GNTX is now 20.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gentex Corporation [GNTX] managed to generate an average of $64,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Gentex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

GNTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gentex Corporation posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gentex Corporation go to 15.80%.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,595 million, or 86.20% of GNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,997,451, which is approximately 8.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,018,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $758.22 million in GNTX stocks shares; and MAJ INVEST HOLDING A/S, currently with $246.94 million in GNTX stock with ownership of nearly 4.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gentex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ:GNTX] by around 16,483,333 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 18,659,858 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 165,069,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,212,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNTX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,129,820 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,319,560 shares during the same period.