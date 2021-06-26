Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] fell -20.03% so far this year. What now?

Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYA] price surged by 0.93 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on June 21, 2021 that Paya Announces Pricing of $250 Million Term Loan and $45 Million Revolving Credit Facility.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya” or the “Company”), a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions, announced the pricing of a seven-year, $250 million senior secured term loan and a five-year, $45 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

The term loan will be issued at 99.5% of the aggregate principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.25% with a 0.75% LIBOR floor and the revolving credit facility will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.25% with no floor. The revolving credit facility is expected to be undrawn at closing. As previously disclosed, the Company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan to repay its outstanding term loan facility. The objectives of the refinancing are to improve the Company’s financial flexibility, reduce interest expense and extend its debt maturity.

A sum of 1535511 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.23M shares. Paya Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $11.08 and dropped to a low of $10.85 until finishing in the latest session at $10.86.

The one-year PAYA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.62. The average equity rating for PAYA stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYA shares is $15.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Paya Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Paya Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PAYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paya Holdings Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

PAYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, PAYA shares gained by 10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.46, while it was recorded at 10.87 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Paya Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.70 and a Gross Margin at +38.52. Paya Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.25.

Return on Total Capital for PAYA is now 5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.73. Additionally, PAYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] managed to generate an average of -$1,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Paya Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

PAYA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paya Holdings Inc. go to 26.78%.

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,363 million, or 86.09% of PAYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYA stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 45,234,022, which is approximately -18.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,682,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.57 million in PAYA stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $41.89 million in PAYA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paya Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYA] by around 45,492,416 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 23,091,314 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 56,965,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,549,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,005,698 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 11,331,669 shares during the same period.