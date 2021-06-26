Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Revenue clocked in at $786.10 million, up 25.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $91.99 at the close of the session, up 0.05%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Rod Stewart Celebrates 10TH Anniversary of “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” by Announcing 2021 Las Vegas Residency Dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace October 6 – 23, 2021.

Tickets Go on Sale Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. PT.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock is now 25.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LYV Stock saw the intraday high of $92.83 and lowest of $91.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 94.63, which means current price is +39.63% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 1500523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $91.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $88 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.50.

How has LYV stock performed recently?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.77. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.42, while it was recorded at 90.03 for the last single week of trading, and 74.41 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted -2.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV.

Insider trade positions for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $14,556 million, or 75.30% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,013,423, which is approximately -0.261% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in LYV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.06 billion in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 206.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 18,059,210 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 20,006,775 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 120,171,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,237,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,474,622 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,502,150 shares during the same period.