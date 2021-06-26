Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Is Currently 0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.39%. The company report on June 2, 2021 that ADM Joins the Genesis Consortium to Support Startups Powering the Future of Sustainable Innovation.

Partnership to promote next-generation startups driving advancements at the intersection of sustainability, nutrition, health and wellness.

ADM Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of ADM (NYSE: ADM), announced its collaboration with the Genesis Consortium. Genesis, founded by Silicon Valley-based investors SOSV and Mayfield Fund, is a global alliance of venture capital firms and corporations dedicated to supporting startups that leverage biology to promote human and planetary health. SOSV is the parent company of IndieBio, a leading startup accelerator and early-stage investor for biology-centered startups worldwide.

Over the last 12 months, ADM stock rose by 56.89%. The one-year Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.97. The average equity rating for ADM stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.19 billion, with 563.00 million shares outstanding and 555.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, ADM stock reached a trading volume of 1514478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $70.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $56, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on ADM stock. On November 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ADM shares from 44 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67.

ADM Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.51 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.66, while it was recorded at 61.42 for the last single week of trading, and 55.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.65 and a Gross Margin at +7.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.75.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 7.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.27. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $45,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ADM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 7.50%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,986 million, or 80.50% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,154,920, which is approximately 7.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 51,214,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.32 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly -0.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 27,731,083 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 22,786,914 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 386,932,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 437,450,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,308,202 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,703,840 shares during the same period.