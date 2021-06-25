Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] Is Currently 0.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $117.935 during the day while it closed the day at $116.99. The company report on June 22, 2021 that KFC Is Feeding The Next Generation Of Leaders Through A New Partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters Of America.

KFC is donating $275,000 to provide meals and support youth mentorship.

KFC is teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, to help newly matched “Bigs” (mentors) and “Littles” (youth) bond over a bucket this summer.

Yum! Brands Inc. stock has also gained 0.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YUM stock has inclined by 8.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.93% and gained 7.77% year-on date.

The market cap for YUM stock reached $35.52 billion, with 301.00 million shares outstanding and 297.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, YUM reached a trading volume of 1601210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $120.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on YUM stock. On December 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for YUM shares from 109 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 54.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

YUM stock trade performance evaluation

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, YUM shares dropped by -2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.67, while it was recorded at 116.57 for the last single week of trading, and 107.12 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.79 and a Gross Margin at +47.54. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.99.

Return on Total Capital for YUM is now 48.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.34. Additionally, YUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 310.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 198.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] managed to generate an average of $23,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum! Brands Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 14.15%.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,332 million, or 80.10% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,084,064, which is approximately 11.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,260,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in YUM stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.44 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly 22.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 16,274,155 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 16,625,320 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 200,727,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,626,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 841,475 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,857,405 shares during the same period.