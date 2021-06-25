why Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.30

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.92%. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Johnson Matthey and Sibanye-Stillwater form a strategic partnership to secure critical metals and accelerate new technologies for a low carbon future.

Global leader in sustainable technologies Johnson Matthey and leading international precious metals mining group Sibanye-Stillwater, form a strategic partnership.

Over the last 12 months, SBSW stock rose by 107.71%. The one-year Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.16. The average equity rating for SBSW stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.89 billion, with 696.04 million shares outstanding and 174.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, SBSW stock reached a trading volume of 1649755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $24.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 10.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SBSW Stock Performance Analysis:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.66, while it was recorded at 16.53 for the last single week of trading, and 16.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sibanye Stillwater Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.85 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.01.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 57.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.32. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $800 million, or 10.40% of SBSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,239,517, which is approximately 5.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 4,701,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.78 million in SBSW stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $63.05 million in SBSW stock with ownership of nearly -9.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 11,718,958 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 34,946,143 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 473,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,138,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,836,574 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 25,910,242 shares during the same period.