why Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.80

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CHK] jumped around 0.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $53.09 at the close of the session, up 0.30%. The company report on May 12, 2021 that Chesapeake Energy Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CHK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78447.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, CHK reached a trading volume of 1768543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $63.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Chesapeake Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CHK stock performed recently?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.63, while it was recorded at 53.56 for the last single week of trading.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.77 and a Gross Margin at -7.43. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -208.44.

Return on Total Capital for CHK is now -12.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -239.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] managed to generate an average of -$7,487,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corporation go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

There are presently around $4,996 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 12,505,959, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, holding 12,351,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $655.72 million in CHK stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $633.85 million in CHK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CHK] by around 94,107,691 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,108,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHK stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,107,684 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.