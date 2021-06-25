why Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.42

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: BPY] closed the trading session at $18.94 on 06/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.63, while the highest price level was $18.96. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Brookfield Property Partners Announces Mailing of Circular for Special Meeting of Unitholders to Consider Privatization Transaction and Provides Update to Transaction Consideration.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) announced the mailing of a management information circular (the “Circular”) and related meeting and proxy materials to unitholders in connection with the upcoming special meeting of unitholders. The meeting is called to consider Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (“BAM”) acquisition of all of the limited partnership units of BPY (the “transaction”). In accordance with the terms of the interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) obtained on June 7, 2021, the special meeting will be held virtually on July 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) via live audio webcast. BPY unitholders can access the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BPY2021. Only BPY unitholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2021, the record date set for the meeting, will be entitled to vote their units at the meeting. Details on how to vote and how to participate at the meeting via the live webcast are contained in the Circular.

As previously announced, in connection with the transaction and subject to pro-ration, BPY unitholders had the ability to elect to receive, per BPY unit, $18.17 in cash, 0.3979 of a BAM class A limited voting share (“BAM shares”), or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per unit.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.89 percent and weekly performance of 2.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, BPY reached to a volume of 3318404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPY shares is $18.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on BPY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BPY in the course of the last twelve months was 14.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BPY stock trade performance evaluation

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, BPY shares gained by 2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.30, while it was recorded at 18.67 for the last single week of trading, and 16.29 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.85 and a Gross Margin at +56.27. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Return on Total Capital for BPY is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 411.18. Additionally, BPY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 315.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] managed to generate an average of -$48,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,852 million, or 60.40% of BPY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPY stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 118,572,736, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, holding 11,567,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.08 million in BPY stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $195.22 million in BPY stock with ownership of nearly 171.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:BPY] by around 76,213,491 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 32,134,281 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 147,834,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,182,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,096,980 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 10,903,174 shares during the same period.