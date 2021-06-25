Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain 2.23% so far this year. What now?

Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX: WWR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.86%. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama.

Governor, Secretary of Commerce, local leaders join company officials in announcing incentives package, plans for first-of-its-kind plant in U.S.

Officials of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) joined Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other state and local leaders at a press conference in Montgomery to announce the governor’s signing of incentives agreements that will bring a first-of-its kind, advanced graphite processing plant to the state, and put Alabama at the forefront in producing an essential material in the batteries that power electric vehicles, electronics and other green energy products and equipment.

Over the last 12 months, WWR stock rose by 144.66%.

The market cap for the stock reached $166.17 million, with 28.60 million shares outstanding and 26.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, WWR stock reached a trading volume of 3324962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

WWR Stock Performance Analysis:

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.86. With this latest performance, WWR shares gained by 27.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.93 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 4.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Westwater Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for WWR is now -25.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, WWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] managed to generate an average of -$1,264,727 per employee.Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.00 and a Current Ratio set at 23.00.

WWR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westwater Resources Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 11.90% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,306,885, which is approximately 425.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 787,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 million in WWR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.15 million in WWR stock with ownership of nearly 533.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX:WWR] by around 2,740,891 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 535,612 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 563,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,839,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 587,138 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 80,893 shares during the same period.