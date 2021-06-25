Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.48% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.82%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Radian Expands Integration with Mortgage Cadence to Include Title and Settlement Services.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) and Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company, announced an expanded integration to include Radian’s title and settlement services provided by Radian Settlement Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, within the Mortgage Cadence Platform.

Through the enhanced Radian integration, Mortgage Cadence clients can now access Radian’s suite of insured and non-insured title and settlement services via Mortgage Cadence’s Collaboration Center, in addition to Radian’s industry-leading mortgage insurance services.

Over the last 12 months, RDN stock rose by 43.33%. The one-year Radian Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.06. The average equity rating for RDN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.61 billion, with 193.44 million shares outstanding and 190.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, RDN stock reached a trading volume of 1647634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Radian Group Inc. [RDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDN shares is $26.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Radian Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Radian Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on RDN stock. On May 02, 2019, analysts increased their price target for RDN shares from 26.50 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radian Group Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.46.

RDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, RDN shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for Radian Group Inc. [RDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.43, while it was recorded at 22.83 for the last single week of trading, and 20.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Radian Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radian Group Inc. [RDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.01. Radian Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.31.

Return on Total Capital for RDN is now 10.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.18. Additionally, RDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] managed to generate an average of $246,016 per employee.

RDN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Radian Group Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -289.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radian Group Inc. go to 19.80%.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,226 million, or 97.60% of RDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,620,070, which is approximately 2.592% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,275,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.44 million in RDN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $394.04 million in RDN stock with ownership of nearly -0.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radian Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN] by around 13,935,944 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 20,885,423 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 149,779,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,600,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,766,110 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,804,469 shares during the same period.