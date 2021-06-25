Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ABB Ltd [ABB]. What else is Wall St. saying

ABB Ltd [NYSE: ABB] closed the trading session at $34.30 on 06/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.72, while the highest price level was $34.3677. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Chart Industries and ABB Execute Commercial and Development Agreement For Standardizing Control Packages and Instrumentation in Chart’s Modular Offerings.

Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries signed a Development and Commercial Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with ABB, Inc. (“ABB”) (NYSE: ABB), a leading global technology company providing control system and electrical equipment to support Chart’s modular offerings for liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, water treatment and CO2 Capture projects.

Chart and ABB have complementary offerings and share a passion for clean energy, water and industrial applications. Our partnership is modularizing solutions in key emerging segments to drive down cost and minimize risks. As part of the MOU, ABB will develop standard modular controls, automation, power supply and telecoms solutions for (but not limited to) the following Chart offerings:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.68 percent and weekly performance of 2.54 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ABB reached to a volume of 1863003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ABB Ltd [ABB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABB shares is $36.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for ABB Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for ABB Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABB Ltd is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABB in the course of the last twelve months was 59.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ABB stock trade performance evaluation

ABB Ltd [ABB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, ABB shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for ABB Ltd [ABB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.69, while it was recorded at 33.68 for the last single week of trading, and 29.58 for the last 200 days.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABB Ltd [ABB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +30.28. ABB Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for ABB is now 9.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABB Ltd [ABB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.41. Additionally, ABB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABB Ltd [ABB] managed to generate an average of $2,613 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.ABB Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ABB Ltd [ABB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ABB Ltd posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABB Ltd go to 14.60%.

ABB Ltd [ABB]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in ABB Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in ABB Ltd [NYSE:ABB] by around 12,261,400 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 8,271,635 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 75,549,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,082,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABB stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,045,567 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,407,731 shares during the same period.