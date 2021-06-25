Wall Street Analyst Resumed ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]. What else is Wall St. saying

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] gained 2.02% or 0.6 points to close at $30.36 with a heavy trading volume of 4089548 shares. The company report on June 2, 2021 that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), announced that each of the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval have been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Shanghai :.

About ZTO.

It opened the trading session at $29.99, the shares rose to $30.755 and dropped to $29.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZTO points out that the company has recorded 9.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, ZTO reached to a volume of 4089548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $36.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 33.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ZTO stock

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.24, while it was recorded at 29.66 for the last single week of trading, and 30.93 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.55 and a Gross Margin at +23.15. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.10.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.12. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $215,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 1.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $7,936 million, or 40.90% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 38,830,321, which is approximately 0.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,165,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.23 million in ZTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $471.45 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 3.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 47,531,363 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 22,439,148 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 191,437,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,407,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,192,957 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 9,672,577 shares during the same period.