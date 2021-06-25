Wall Street Analyst Initiated Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] gained 2.07% or 0.53 points to close at $26.09 with a heavy trading volume of 2676894 shares. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Stratasys Introduces New PolyJet 3D Printing Solutions to Inject Superior Design Capabilities.

Two new printers for multi-material printing and in-office capabilities and two new software solutions for packaging and research, help designers and engineers translate imagination into reality.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced two new PolyJet™ 3D printers, the Stratasys J35™ Pro and the Stratasys J55™ Prime, along with new software solutions for research and packaging prototyping.

It opened the trading session at $25.92, the shares rose to $26.76 and dropped to $25.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SSYS points out that the company has recorded 15.49% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -119.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, SSYS reached to a volume of 2676894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $24.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Stratasys Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on SSYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.15.

Trading performance analysis for SSYS stock

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.79. With this latest performance, SSYS shares gained by 18.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.21, while it was recorded at 24.06 for the last single week of trading, and 23.36 for the last 200 days.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.44 and a Gross Margin at +41.59. Stratasys Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.20.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.88. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$223,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stratasys Ltd. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 5.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

There are presently around $1,223 million, or 75.00% of SSYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSYS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,420,260, which is approximately -13.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.68% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,519,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.93 million in SSYS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $113.78 million in SSYS stock with ownership of nearly 5.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stratasys Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ:SSYS] by around 11,953,589 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 7,927,394 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 26,993,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,874,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSYS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,382,570 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,323,857 shares during the same period.