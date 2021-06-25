Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cigna Corporation [CI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.81%. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Cigna Survey Confirms Mental Health Services and Support Critical to Global Pandemic Recovery.

Markets with higher COVID-19 vaccination rates report better outlook on health and well-being.

Mental health seen as most important influence of whole person health, virtual mental health consultations increased 89 percent since beginning of pandemic.

Over the last 12 months, CI stock rose by 27.61%. The one-year Cigna Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.0. The average equity rating for CI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.20 billion, with 348.65 million shares outstanding and 336.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, CI stock reached a trading volume of 1742035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cigna Corporation [CI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CI shares is $293.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cigna Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Cigna Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $223, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cigna Corporation is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.10.

CI Stock Performance Analysis:

Cigna Corporation [CI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, CI shares dropped by -9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.08 for Cigna Corporation [CI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 251.90, while it was recorded at 234.43 for the last single week of trading, and 217.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cigna Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cigna Corporation [CI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.47. Cigna Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for CI is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cigna Corporation [CI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.70. Additionally, CI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cigna Corporation [CI] managed to generate an average of $114,763 per employee.

CI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cigna Corporation posted 5.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cigna Corporation go to 12.60%.

Cigna Corporation [CI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,459 million, or 92.70% of CI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,603,822, which is approximately 5.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 28,167,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.61 billion in CI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.42 billion in CI stock with ownership of nearly -1.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cigna Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 526 institutional holders increased their position in Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI] by around 13,524,345 shares. Additionally, 573 investors decreased positions by around 20,050,716 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 275,065,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,640,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CI stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,403,161 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,146,948 shares during the same period.