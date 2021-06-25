Ventas Inc. [VTR] Stock trading around $57.96 per share: What’s Next?

Ventas Inc. [NYSE: VTR] loss -2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $57.96 price per share at the time. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Ardent Health Services Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Ardent Health Services announced that AHP Health Partners, Inc. (“AHP Health Partners”), a direct majority-owned subsidiary of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (“Ardent”), has priced its previously announced private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes”). The 2029 Notes were priced at 100.000% of their face amount, with a 5.750% coupon. The offering is expected to close on July 8, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The 2029 Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Ardent and certain of its existing and future wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries (other than AHP Health Partners) that are guarantors under AHP Health Partners’ senior secured credit facilities.

Ventas Inc. represents 374.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.21 billion with the latest information. VTR stock price has been found in the range of $57.65 to $59.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, VTR reached a trading volume of 1653106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ventas Inc. [VTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTR shares is $57.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ventas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $53 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ventas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on VTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ventas Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTR in the course of the last twelve months was 52.78.

Trading performance analysis for VTR stock

Ventas Inc. [VTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, VTR shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for Ventas Inc. [VTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.90, while it was recorded at 57.99 for the last single week of trading, and 50.31 for the last 200 days.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ventas Inc. [VTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.85 and a Gross Margin at +7.28. Ventas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.21.

Return on Total Capital for VTR is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.91. Additionally, VTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ventas Inc. [VTR] managed to generate an average of $1,034,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Ventas Inc. [VTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ventas Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -259.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ventas Inc. go to -0.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ventas Inc. [VTR]

There are presently around $20,106 million, or 94.60% of VTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,255,392, which is approximately 1.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,285,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in VTR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.86 billion in VTR stock with ownership of nearly -9.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ventas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR] by around 13,903,731 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 17,664,677 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 315,317,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,885,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,883,971 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,409,049 shares during the same period.