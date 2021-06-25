UDR Inc. [UDR] Stock trading around $49.61 per share: What’s Next?

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] gained 0.06% or 0.03 points to close at $49.61 with a heavy trading volume of 1608749 shares. The company report on June 22, 2021 that UDR Prices Public Offering of 6,100,000 Shares of Common Stock.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock at a price of $49.38 per share, all of which are being offered in connection with the forward sale agreements described below and all of which will be sold to one institutional investor.

BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $49.67, the shares rose to $49.85 and dropped to $49.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UDR points out that the company has recorded 32.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, UDR reached to a volume of 1608749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $49.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $44, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on UDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 91.01.

Trading performance analysis for UDR stock

UDR Inc. [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.35, while it was recorded at 49.29 for the last single week of trading, and 40.79 for the last 200 days.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.63 and a Gross Margin at +14.65. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.18.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.92. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $50,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

UDR Inc. [UDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UDR Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 111.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR.

An analysis of insider ownership at UDR Inc. [UDR]

There are presently around $14,674 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,873,687, which is approximately 1.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 41,215,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.62 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly 4.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 23,350,830 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 20,660,407 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 251,783,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,794,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,709,468 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,756,555 shares during the same period.