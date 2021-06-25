UBS lifts The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] traded at a high on 06/24/21, posting a 2.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $308.70. The company report on June 3, 2021 that The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2021.

Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL), will speak at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2021 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation on Tuesday, June 8th from 9:00 AM – 9:45 AM ET at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The webcast will be archived on the site.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1792260 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stands at 1.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.39%.

The market cap for EL stock reached $113.43 billion, with 363.60 million shares outstanding and 229.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 1792260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $335.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $290 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $208 to $299, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EL stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EL shares from 240 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 56.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has EL stock performed recently?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 302.90, while it was recorded at 301.79 for the last single week of trading, and 266.80 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.01 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 19.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.35. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 182.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $14,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -178.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 27.18%.

Insider trade positions for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

There are presently around $63,056 million, or 91.50% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,460,448, which is approximately -4.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,693,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 billion in EL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.51 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly -11.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 570 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 14,515,743 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 12,482,502 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 177,264,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,263,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,435,699 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 863,687 shares during the same period.