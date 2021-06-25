TELUS Corporation [TU] is 12.78% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TELUS Corporation [NYSE: TU] loss -0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $22.33 price per share at the time. The company report on June 24, 2021 that TELUS unleashes Canada’s fastest Internet speeds and invests $2 billion to expand its fibre optic network in Calgary.

New PureFibre X gives customers ultra-fast Internet speeds of 2.5 Gbps.

Advanced TELUS PureFibre network will connect residents and businesses directly to Western Canada’s fastest available Internet speeds while expanding cellular coverage throughout the region.

TELUS Corporation represents 1.30 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.20 billion with the latest information. TU stock price has been found in the range of $22.21 to $22.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, TU reached a trading volume of 1561729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TELUS Corporation [TU]:

CIBC have made an estimate for TELUS Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for TELUS Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TELUS Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 49.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for TU stock

TELUS Corporation [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, TU shares gained by 0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for TELUS Corporation [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.85, while it was recorded at 22.39 for the last single week of trading, and 20.17 for the last 200 days.

TELUS Corporation [TU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TELUS Corporation [TU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.14 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. TELUS Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Total Capital for TU is now 7.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TELUS Corporation [TU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.86. Additionally, TU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TELUS Corporation [TU] managed to generate an average of $15,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.TELUS Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TELUS Corporation [TU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TELUS Corporation posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELUS Corporation go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TELUS Corporation [TU]

There are presently around $14,890 million, or 56.40% of TU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 132,475,249, which is approximately 2.71% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 44,099,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $984.74 million in TU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $962.53 million in TU stock with ownership of nearly 20.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TELUS Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in TELUS Corporation [NYSE:TU] by around 73,461,968 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 47,862,971 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 545,502,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 666,827,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TU stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,170,189 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,090,755 shares during the same period.