SVB Leerink slashes price target on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] – find out why.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.74 at the close of the session, up 2.19%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Adverum Announces Changes to Management Team.

— Christopher J. DeRespino appointed acting CFO –.

— Peter Soparkar appointed COO –.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock is now -65.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADVM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.77 and lowest of $3.635 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.67, which means current price is +11.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, ADVM reached a trading volume of 1870914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]?

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $30 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on ADVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06.

How has ADVM stock performed recently?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, ADVM shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.89 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ADVM is now -35.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, ADVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] managed to generate an average of -$703,635 per employee.Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.60 and a Current Ratio set at 20.60.

Earnings analysis for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADVM.

Insider trade positions for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

There are presently around $357 million, or 98.80% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,365,833, which is approximately -1.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.92 million in ADVM stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $27.48 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 1.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 6,896,681 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 5,576,692 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 82,870,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,343,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 607,912 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,150,155 shares during the same period.