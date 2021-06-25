Stephens slashes price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] – find out why.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] gained 1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $98.40 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2021 that DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Seven Stores – Including its Second ‘DICK’S House of Sport’ – in June.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) will expand its nationwide footprint with the grand opening of its second DICK’S House of Sport in Knoxville, TN on June 4, one relocated DICK’S Sporting Goods, two newly redesigned Golf Galaxy locations, three Warehouse Sale locations and experiential in-store Soccer Shops in select stores in June.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8858254-dicks-sporting-goods-grand-opening-of-seven-stores/.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. represents 84.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.76 billion with the latest information. DKS stock price has been found in the range of $96.67 to $98.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, DKS reached a trading volume of 1650124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $112.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $98 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $98, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on DKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for DKS stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, DKS shares gained by 15.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.40 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.84, while it was recorded at 94.90 for the last single week of trading, and 70.73 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for DKS is now 17.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.66. Additionally, DKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] managed to generate an average of $10,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. posted 3.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 146.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to 14.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

There are presently around $7,024 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,048,627, which is approximately 77.766% of the company’s market cap and around 32.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,439,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.66 million in DKS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $533.8 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly 2.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 11,908,316 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 12,463,397 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 47,007,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,379,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 962,111 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,679,113 shares during the same period.