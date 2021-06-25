Stephens lifts Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE: LPX] closed the trading session at $58.18 on 06/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.01, while the highest price level was $58.84. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Louisiana-Pacific Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.52 percent and weekly performance of 0.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, LPX reached to a volume of 1702077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPX shares is $81.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $28 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, LPX shares dropped by -10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.23 for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.95, while it was recorded at 57.25 for the last single week of trading, and 45.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +31.03. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.90.

Return on Total Capital for LPX is now 43.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.44. Additionally, LPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] managed to generate an average of $110,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 168.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation go to 5.00%.

There are presently around $5,792 million, or 99.60% of LPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,954,894, which is approximately 9.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,899,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $692.34 million in LPX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $350.03 million in LPX stock with ownership of nearly -11.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE:LPX] by around 13,907,145 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 15,146,063 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 70,493,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,547,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPX stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,945,682 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,432,318 shares during the same period.