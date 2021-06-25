Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] Is Currently 1.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] closed the trading session at $123.17 on 06/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $121.51, while the highest price level was $123.43. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Ross Stores Reports First Quarter Earnings.

Announces New $1.5 Billion Stock Repurchase Program.

Provides Second Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.29 percent and weekly performance of 4.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, ROST reached to a volume of 1644347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $138.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 12.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ROST stock trade performance evaluation

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.84, while it was recorded at 119.82 for the last single week of trading, and 113.88 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +21.49. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.68.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.22. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ross Stores Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 122.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 47.30%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,408 million, or 88.00% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 47,931,712, which is approximately -0.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,069,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.22 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 1.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 16,287,369 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 15,842,320 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 271,584,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,714,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,756,547 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,041,223 shares during the same period.