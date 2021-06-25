Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] Revenue clocked in at $2.48 billion, down -25.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: PLTK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.84%. The company report on June 17, 2021 that Playtika Promotes Senior Vice President of R&D to Chief Technology Officer.

Experienced Technology Veteran Erez Rachmil Joins Playtika’s Executive Team.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK), a leading mobile gaming company, announced the appointment of Erez Rachmil to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Most recently, Rachmil served as Senior Vice President of Research and Development for Playtika’s Casual games division. Ira Holtzer previously held this position and will transition to the role of EVP Strategic Technologies, where he will focus on exploring new technology opportunities for Playtika. In his new role as CTO, Rachmil will oversee Playtika’s technology roadmap, at a time when the company is experiencing strong growth and expansion.

The one-year Playtika Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.42. The average equity rating for PLTK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.99 billion, with 406.50 million shares outstanding and 84.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 957.88K shares, PLTK stock reached a trading volume of 1824403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTK shares is $37.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Playtika Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Playtika Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on PLTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playtika Holding Corp. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

PLTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.22, while it was recorded at 23.74 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Playtika Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Playtika Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

PLTK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Playtika Holding Corp. go to 79.45%.

Playtika Holding Corp. [PLTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,800 million, or 18.60% of PLTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTK stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 14,211,590, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,317,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.87 million in PLTK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $202.76 million in PLTK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Playtika Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:PLTK] by around 76,318,550 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 50 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 50 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,318,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTK stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,318,550 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 50 shares during the same period.