Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] is 26.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] price surged by 2.01 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update and Executes Contract to Acquire Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) provided an update on recent operating trends, which continue to improve each week. The Company expects to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDAre in the second quarter of 2021 and positive Adjusted Funds from Operations (“FFO”) in the third quarter of 2021.

A sum of 1656564 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares reached a high of $24.23 and dropped to a low of $23.38 until finishing in the latest session at $23.85.

A sum of 1656564 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares reached a high of $24.23 and dropped to a low of $23.38 until finishing in the latest session at $23.85.

The one-year PEB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.29. The average equity rating for PEB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $24.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.50 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PEB stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PEB shares from 17.50 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

PEB Stock Performance Analysis:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.42, while it was recorded at 23.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.38 and a Gross Margin at -62.19. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.45.

Return on Total Capital for PEB is now -5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.27. Additionally, PEB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] managed to generate an average of -$7,391,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

PEB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted -1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,423 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,199,910, which is approximately 5.365% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,095,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $455.42 million in PEB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $171.09 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 59.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 18,946,969 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 15,073,412 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 109,510,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,530,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,032,085 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,298,271 shares during the same period.