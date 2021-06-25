NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] gain 25.24% so far this year. What now?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] surged by $1.75 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $199.87 during the day while it closed the day at $199.15. The company report on June 8, 2021 that NXP’s Development Tools Enable New Ultra-Wideband Applications for iPhone and Apple Watch.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) has announced that it now offers beta Ultra-Wideband (UWB) development tools from its NXP Trimension™ portfolio that interoperate with the U1 chip in supported Apple products. The beta development tools will allow developers to kick-start the design of innovative applications that interact with UWB enabled Apple products including iPhone and Apple Watch*, unleashing the ability to create more precise, directionally aware app experiences.

UWB delivers spatial awareness, which is a new dimension of information. Knowing where a device is in relation to other devices, with an extreme level of accuracy, provides valuable location context. With access to Apple’s Nearby Interaction protocol and API, developers will have the ability to leverage the spatial awareness of UWB to build apps that can communicate with accessories simply by being in close proximity to an U1-equipped iPhone or Apple Watch.NXP’s development tools are based on NXP Trimension SR150 and SR040, a dedicated portfolio of UWB IoT solutions that stand out for their ability to run UWB autonomously with all firmware running on chip. All PHY/MAC operation is handled within the UWB IC in accordance with FiRa Consortium specifications, helping developers to get solutions to market fast.By working with regional partners, NXP offers a growing range of tools to access Apple’s Nearby Interaction protocol. The UWB Development Kit by Murata enables a wide range of IoT devices to perform localization tasks or create a setup with multiple UWB anchors. Together with MobileKnowledge NXP further provides a UWB Development Kit with Arduino Connector to bring UWB to IoT devices, such as coin-cell battery powered trackers and tags. More tools are planned to be released in the coming weeks.“Trimension development tools are now available to help developers unleash the full potential of Apple’s Nearby Interaction protocol and API,” said Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Connectivity and Security for NXP Semiconductors. “Our curated range of development tools are ready to power the next exciting phase of UWB development, bringing us closer to a world that anticipates and automates to meet our needs.”The NXP UWB EcosystemWith one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of wireless technologies, NXP is committed to accelerating our vision of a connected world that anticipates and automates. NXP was the first to offer a system-level UWB solution backed by a comprehensive software offering and strong security integration based on NXP’s market-proven embedded secure elements (eSEs), and near-field communication (NFC) integration. The introduction of Trimension expands NXP’s comprehensive connectivity offerings across NFC, Wi-Fi, 5G, and Bluetooth. Learn more: http://www.nxp.com/UWB-Apple-U1 * U1-enabled iPhone models include iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple Watch Series 6 features the U1 chip.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock has also loss -0.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NXPI stock has inclined by 6.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.82% and gained 25.24% year-on date.

The market cap for NXPI stock reached $56.43 billion, with 277.53 million shares outstanding and 275.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 1656862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $224.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $190 to $213. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $182 to $225, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on NXPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NXPI stock trade performance evaluation

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 198.41, while it was recorded at 197.31 for the last single week of trading, and 171.36 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.72. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $1,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 16.77%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50,250 million, or 95.80% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 27,393,718, which is approximately -0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,126,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.41 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly -13.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 487 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 41,877,148 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 42,686,903 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 167,758,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,322,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,536,698 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 8,076,998 shares during the same period.