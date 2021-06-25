Natera Inc. [NTRA] is 20.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.94%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Natera and BGI Genomics Announce Commercial Launch of the BGI/Natera Signatera Assay in China.

The formal launch of the BGI/Natera Signatera Assay is the next step towards achieving global access to personalized ctDNA testing.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) testing, and BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., (300676.SZ), one of the world’s leading genomics companies, announced the launch of the BGI/Natera Signatera Assay which is now available to biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians across China.

Over the last 12 months, NTRA stock rose by 165.75%. The one-year Natera Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.32. The average equity rating for NTRA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.57 billion, with 86.69 million shares outstanding and 84.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 926.86K shares, NTRA stock reached a trading volume of 1672954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Natera Inc. [NTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $133.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Natera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $143, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on NTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40.

NTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Natera Inc. [NTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.94. With this latest performance, NTRA shares gained by 32.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.93 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.90, while it was recorded at 111.54 for the last single week of trading, and 95.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Natera Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.31 and a Gross Margin at +47.92. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.76.

Return on Total Capital for NTRA is now -35.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Natera Inc. [NTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, NTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Natera Inc. [NTRA] managed to generate an average of -$126,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

NTRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Natera Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRA.

Natera Inc. [NTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,264 million, or 99.77% of NTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,547,533, which is approximately 1.974% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,432,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $770.04 million in NTRA stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $691.75 million in NTRA stock with ownership of nearly -7.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA] by around 8,941,187 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 7,861,521 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 68,927,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,730,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,052,408 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 989,679 shares during the same period.