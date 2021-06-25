Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] – find out why.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] jumped around 1.48 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $47.09 at the close of the session, up 3.24%. The company report on May 21, 2021 that Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend.

The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable June 25, 2021 to the shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of June 10, 2021.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Harley-Davidson Inc. stock is now 28.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOG Stock saw the intraday high of $47.43 and lowest of $46.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.06, which means current price is +50.93% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 1546923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $51.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on HOG stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HOG shares from 38 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has HOG stock performed recently?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.40, while it was recorded at 45.69 for the last single week of trading, and 38.05 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.19 and a Gross Margin at +29.11. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.03.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now -0.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 524.38. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 346.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

Insider trade positions for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $6,467 million, or 93.70% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,677,062, which is approximately 2.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,033,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.76 million in HOG stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $605.29 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly -12.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 14,753,825 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 16,746,506 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 105,837,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,337,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,453,120 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,113,159 shares during the same period.