Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC] is -2.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: MAAC] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.89 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Roivant Provides Corporate Updates.

– Datavant and Ciox Health have signed a definitive merger agreement.

– Combined company positioned to solve the challenge of health data fragmentation.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. stock is now -2.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAAC Stock saw the intraday high of $9.915 and lowest of $9.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.87, which means current price is +2.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 419.98K shares, MAAC reached a trading volume of 1594041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has MAAC stock performed recently?

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, MAAC shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.59% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.87, while it was recorded at 9.89 for the last single week of trading.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [MAAC]

48 institutional holders increased their position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:MAAC] by around 12,315,781 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,639,032 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 13,077,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,032,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAAC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,099,695 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 482,149 shares during the same period.