Monness Crespi & Hardt lifts At Home Group Inc. [HOME] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.22%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Sale of At Home Group Inc. to Hellman & Friedman LLC.

Over the last 12 months, HOME stock rose by 397.84%. The one-year At Home Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.68. The average equity rating for HOME stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.41 billion, with 65.41 million shares outstanding and 65.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, HOME stock reached a trading volume of 1553796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on At Home Group Inc. [HOME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOME shares is $35.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOME stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for At Home Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2021, representing the official price target for At Home Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on HOME stock. On January 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HOME shares from 20 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for At Home Group Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOME in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

HOME Stock Performance Analysis:

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, HOME shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 397.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.06 for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.03, while it was recorded at 36.78 for the last single week of trading, and 24.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into At Home Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and At Home Group Inc. [HOME] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.18 and a Gross Margin at +34.13. At Home Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.62.

Return on Total Capital for HOME is now 11.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.83. Additionally, HOME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] managed to generate an average of -$19,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 156.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.At Home Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HOME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, At Home Group Inc. posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for At Home Group Inc. go to 38.80%.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,170 million, or 92.40% of HOME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOME stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 11,078,735, which is approximately 6.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,056,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.29 million in HOME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $167.12 million in HOME stock with ownership of nearly 8.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in At Home Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME] by around 12,234,248 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 14,188,022 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 32,483,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,905,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOME stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,350,473 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,310,720 shares during the same period.