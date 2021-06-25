Market cap of Sonos Inc. [SONO] reaches 4.32B – now what?

Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ: SONO] traded at a low on 06/23/21, posting a -0.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.14. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Brian Eno Premieres Three Hundred Tracks on The Lighthouse, a New Station on Sonos Radio HD.

The Lighthouse joins a growing programming line-up on Sonos Radio HD, now expanding to Austria, Canada, France, Germany and The Netherlands.

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) debuts an exclusive new Sonos Radio HD station from Brian Eno called The Lighthouse, launching alongside the expanded availability of Sonos Radio HD into Austria, Canada, France, Germany and The Netherlands. Since its launch in April 2020, Sonos Radio has continued to evolve and expand its programming with artists at the creative helm, offering unparalleled experiences for artists and music fans to connect through human-curated content and music discovery.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1680917 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sonos Inc. stands at 3.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

The market cap for SONO stock reached $4.32 billion, with 121.88 million shares outstanding and 118.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, SONO reached a trading volume of 1680917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sonos Inc. [SONO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $43.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sonos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Sonos Inc. stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SONO shares from 20 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has SONO stock performed recently?

Sonos Inc. [SONO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, SONO shares dropped by -5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Sonos Inc. [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.09, while it was recorded at 33.86 for the last single week of trading, and 28.37 for the last 200 days.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonos Inc. [SONO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.12. Sonos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.52.

Return on Total Capital for SONO is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.94. Additionally, SONO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] managed to generate an average of -$14,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Sonos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Sonos Inc. [SONO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonos Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -92.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonos Inc. go to 26.60%.

Insider trade positions for Sonos Inc. [SONO]

There are presently around $3,328 million, or 80.40% of SONO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,700,686, which is approximately 103.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,965,516 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.36 million in SONO stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $174.91 million in SONO stock with ownership of nearly 99.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ:SONO] by around 29,404,967 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 16,860,337 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 51,219,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,484,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONO stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,581,810 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,467,668 shares during the same period.