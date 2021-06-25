Market cap of Radware Ltd. [RDWR] reaches 1.43B – now what?

Radware Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDWR] jumped around 0.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $30.84 at the close of the session, up 2.25%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Involta and Radware Join Forces to Deliver DDoS Protection for Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Financial Services Enterprises.

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Involta, a top hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company, announced a recent partnership to deploy Radware’s DDoS Protection Service to vital organizations nationwide.

As an addition to Involta’s existing robust suite of security offerings, Radware’s DDoS Protection Service — recently ranked as a Leader in DDoS protection by Forrester Research — will expand the company’s ability to meet rigorous security requirements across healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and beyond.

Radware Ltd. stock is now 11.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RDWR Stock saw the intraday high of $32.585 and lowest of $29.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.96, which means current price is +23.71% above from all time high which was touched on 06/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 343.41K shares, RDWR reached a trading volume of 1645029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Radware Ltd. [RDWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDWR shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Radware Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Radware Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radware Ltd. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDWR in the course of the last twelve months was 27.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has RDWR stock performed recently?

Radware Ltd. [RDWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, RDWR shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for Radware Ltd. [RDWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.93, while it was recorded at 30.60 for the last single week of trading, and 26.73 for the last 200 days.

Radware Ltd. [RDWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radware Ltd. [RDWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +81.97. Radware Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.85.

Return on Total Capital for RDWR is now 1.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Radware Ltd. [RDWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.74. Additionally, RDWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Radware Ltd. [RDWR] managed to generate an average of $8,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Radware Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Radware Ltd. [RDWR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Radware Ltd. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Radware Ltd. go to 15.95%.

Insider trade positions for Radware Ltd. [RDWR]

There are presently around $1,156 million, or 82.50% of RDWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDWR stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 3,186,164, which is approximately 3.245% of the company’s market cap and around 28.50% of the total institutional ownership; SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,132,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.59 million in RDWR stocks shares; and CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $88.22 million in RDWR stock with ownership of nearly -34.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Radware Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Radware Ltd. [NASDAQ:RDWR] by around 4,383,218 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 3,721,845 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 29,390,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,495,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDWR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,493,944 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 187,606 shares during the same period.