Market cap of Constellium SE [CSTM] reaches 2.92B – now what?

Constellium SE [NYSE: CSTM] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.04 during the day while it closed the day at $19.84. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Constellium set to join Russell 3000® Index.

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Constellium SE stock has also gained 1.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSTM stock has inclined by 33.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.73% and gained 41.82% year-on date.

The market cap for CSTM stock reached $2.92 billion, with 139.96 million shares outstanding and 138.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, CSTM reached a trading volume of 1586891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Constellium SE [CSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTM shares is $20.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Constellium SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price from $14 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Constellium SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellium SE is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSTM in the course of the last twelve months was 22.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CSTM stock trade performance evaluation

Constellium SE [CSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, CSTM shares gained by 15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.89 for Constellium SE [CSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.52, while it was recorded at 19.41 for the last single week of trading, and 13.69 for the last 200 days.

Constellium SE [CSTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellium SE [CSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.50 and a Gross Margin at +9.76. Constellium SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Total Capital for CSTM is now 9.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Additionally, CSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellium SE [CSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,995 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Constellium SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Constellium SE [CSTM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellium SE posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellium SE go to 53.48%.

Constellium SE [CSTM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,407 million, or 90.80% of CSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSTM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 17,362,553, which is approximately -0.07% of the company’s market cap and around 1.12% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 16,393,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.25 million in CSTM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $195.41 million in CSTM stock with ownership of nearly 29.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellium SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Constellium SE [NYSE:CSTM] by around 12,489,752 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 13,710,938 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 95,095,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,295,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSTM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,776,079 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,208,847 shares during the same period.