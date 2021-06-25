Market Analysts see DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] gaining to $71. Time to buy?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] loss -0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $64.07 price per share at the time. The company report on June 4, 2021 that DENTSPLY SIRONA Acquires the Assets of Propel Orthodontics, a Leading Innovator in Orthodontic Devices.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY), announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Propel Orthodontics in an all-cash deal for $131 million. The assets acquired include the VPro device and the Fastrack Mobile App. Propel Orthodontics is a leading innovator, manufacturer, and worldwide seller of orthodontic devices. Propel Orthodontics offers in-office and at-home orthodontic solutions to dentists and their patients. The acquisition is an important step for Dentsply Sirona to further strengthen its position in the fast-growing clear aligner market. The acquired product lines perfectly complement the Byte® and SureSmile® businesses.

About Propel Orthodontics.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. represents 218.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.42 billion with the latest information. XRAY stock price has been found in the range of $63.10 to $64.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 1708817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $74.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $55 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $55, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on XRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.39, while it was recorded at 64.34 for the last single week of trading, and 56.42 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.32 and a Gross Margin at +50.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.48.

Return on Total Capital for XRAY is now 3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, XRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] managed to generate an average of -$5,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 26.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

There are presently around $13,374 million, or 97.40% of XRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,728,004, which is approximately 0.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,073,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in XRAY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.01 billion in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 61.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 17,815,460 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 22,578,990 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 168,345,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,739,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,963,192 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 4,571,205 shares during the same period.