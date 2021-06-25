Market Analysts see Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] gaining to $110. Time to buy?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] jumped around 0.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $65.17 at the close of the session, up 0.99%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces New Appointment To Board Of Directors.

Company Names Enderson Guimaraes as Director.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) announced the appointment of Enderson Guimaraes to its Board of Directors and as a member of its Audit Committee. Mr. Guimaraes joins the Board as an independent director, and his appointment is effective immediately. The appointment of Mr. Guimaraes will expand the total number of directors to ten.

Darling Ingredients Inc. stock is now 12.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DAR Stock saw the intraday high of $65.61 and lowest of $64.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.65, which means current price is +16.04% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, DAR reached a trading volume of 1824279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $90.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $69 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on DAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has DAR stock performed recently?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, DAR shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.43 for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.48, while it was recorded at 63.84 for the last single week of trading, and 59.86 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.18. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.28.

Return on Total Capital for DAR is now 3.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.31. Additionally, DAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] managed to generate an average of $29,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Darling Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc. go to 27.17%.

Insider trade positions for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]

There are presently around $10,401 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,052,176, which is approximately -0.589% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,319,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $998.36 million in DAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $804.57 million in DAR stock with ownership of nearly -16.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR] by around 18,847,101 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 19,530,251 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 121,227,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,604,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,756,377 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,073,611 shares during the same period.