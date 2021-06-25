Market Analysts see Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Best Buy Commits to Spending $1.2 Billion with BIPOC and Diverse Businesses By 2025.

Company to invest in supporting BIPOC businesses and communities and increasing diverse representation throughout the tech industry.

Best Buy is committing to spending at least $1.2 billion with BIPOC and diverse businesses by 2025. This pledge includes plans to increase all forms of spending with Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) businesses from nearly every corner of the company—from how it brings goods and services to stores to its supply chain to where and how it advertises.

A sum of 1636951 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.27M shares. Best Buy Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $112.505 and dropped to a low of $111.01 until finishing in the latest session at $111.38.

The one-year BBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.6. The average equity rating for BBY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $124.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $135 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on BBY stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBY shares from 150 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.94 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.29, while it was recorded at 110.00 for the last single week of trading, and 113.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Best Buy Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.25. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.80.

Return on Total Capital for BBY is now 31.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.99. Additionally, BBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] managed to generate an average of $17,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.73.Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BBY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 9.90%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,103 million, or 81.70% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,804,153, which is approximately 0.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,989,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in BBY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.54 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly -2.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 12,686,546 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 17,757,269 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 167,998,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,442,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,196,537 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 3,692,990 shares during the same period.