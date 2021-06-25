Market Analysts see Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE: ASB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.95%. The company report on June 25, 2021 that Associated Banc-Corp to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on July 22, 2021.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 22, 2021, after market close. The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) on the same day.

Interested parties can access the live webcast of the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://investor.associatedbank.com. Parties may also dial into the call at 877-407-8037 (domestic) or 201-689-8037 (international) and request the Associated Banc-Corp second quarter 2021 earnings call. The financial tables and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website just prior to the call. An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately fifteen minutes after the call is over.

Over the last 12 months, ASB stock rose by 62.04%. The one-year Associated Banc-Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.2. The average equity rating for ASB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.39 billion, with 152.35 million shares outstanding and 149.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, ASB stock reached a trading volume of 1594945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASB shares is $22.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Associated Banc-Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Associated Banc-Corp stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ASB shares from 19 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Associated Banc-Corp is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.99.

ASB Stock Performance Analysis:

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, ASB shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Associated Banc-Corp [ASB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.29, while it was recorded at 21.09 for the last single week of trading, and 18.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Associated Banc-Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.73. Associated Banc-Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.99.

Return on Total Capital for ASB is now 3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.40. Additionally, ASB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.84.

ASB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Associated Banc-Corp posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 203.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Associated Banc-Corp go to 6.00%.

Associated Banc-Corp [ASB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,519 million, or 79.40% of ASB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,215,621, which is approximately 1.242% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,530,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.5 million in ASB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $218.16 million in ASB stock with ownership of nearly -0.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Associated Banc-Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Associated Banc-Corp [NYSE:ASB] by around 14,390,448 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 11,763,003 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 91,158,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,312,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASB stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,459,176 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,367,953 shares during the same period.