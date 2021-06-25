LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] Revenue clocked in at $29.34 billion, up 11.79% YTD: What’s Next?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] loss -0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $102.47 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — LyondellBasell Industries/.

In the news release, LyondellBasell Announces Startup of 400,000 KTA / year South Korean Joint Venture Facility, issued 08-Jun-2021 by LyondellBasell Industries over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should read “LyondellBasell Announces Startup of 400 KTA / year South Korean Joint Venture Facility.” In the first paragraph, “400,000 kiloton per annum” should read “400 kiloton per annum.” The complete, corrected release follows:.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) announced the successful startup of Ulsan PP Co., Ltd.’s 400 kiloton per annum (KTA) polypropylene production facility. The facility, located in the southeastern port city of Ulsan, South Korea, is one of the largest of its kind in Asia. Ulsan PP Co., Ltd., is a joint venture between PolyMirae Company Ltd., (a 50:50 partnership of LyondellBasell and DL Chemical) and SK Advanced.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. represents 334.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.97 billion with the latest information. LYB stock price has been found in the range of $102.39 to $104.367.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, LYB reached a trading volume of 1648872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $117.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $119 to $117. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LYB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 87.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LYB stock

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.65 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.38, while it was recorded at 102.39 for the last single week of trading, and 94.27 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.42 and a Gross Margin at +11.80. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.14.

Return on Total Capital for LYB is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.41. Additionally, LYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] managed to generate an average of $74,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to 50.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

There are presently around $23,615 million, or 70.60% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 40,726,344, which is approximately 5.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 28,978,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in LYB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.57 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly 4.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 18,005,830 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 18,972,381 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 193,483,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,462,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,380,780 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 680,363 shares during the same period.