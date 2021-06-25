Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Stock trading around $63.28 per share: What’s Next?

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.39%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Lincoln Financial Group to Report Second Quarter Earnings.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced that it will report its second quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Earnings materials, including the second quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Statistical Supplement, will be available on the company’s Investor Relations web page at www.lfg.com/investor after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, LNC stock rose by 75.58%. The one-year Lincoln National Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.48. The average equity rating for LNC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.65 billion, with 191.78 million shares outstanding and 179.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, LNC stock reached a trading volume of 1768213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $69.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $45 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75.

LNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.72, while it was recorded at 61.70 for the last single week of trading, and 52.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lincoln National Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.48. Lincoln National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.87.

Return on Total Capital for LNC is now 2.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, LNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] managed to generate an average of $45,504 per employee.

LNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lincoln National Corporation posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 38.45%.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,412 million, or 80.10% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,092,315, which is approximately 0.36% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,128,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $957.33 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $593.2 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 5.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lincoln National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 11,230,967 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 13,403,878 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 124,101,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,736,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,505,625 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,786,477 shares during the same period.