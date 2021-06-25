L Brands Inc. [LB] moved up 1.51: Why It’s Important

L Brands Inc. [NYSE: LB] gained 1.51% or 1.07 points to close at $72.14 with a heavy trading volume of 3126402 shares. The company report on June 21, 2021 that L Brands, Inc. Announces Public Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Separation of Victoria’s Secret and Availability of Investor Presentation.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) announced the public filing of a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the previously announced separation of the Victoria’s Secret business into an independent, public company. The new company, named Victoria’s Secret & Co., will include Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria’s Secret Beauty.

The filing provides detailed information on Victoria’s Secret’s business, strategy and historical financial results.

It opened the trading session at $71.61, the shares rose to $72.50 and dropped to $71.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LB points out that the company has recorded 89.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -447.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, LB reached to a volume of 3126402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about L Brands Inc. [LB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LB shares is $78.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for L Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for L Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $65, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on LB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L Brands Inc. is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for LB stock

L Brands Inc. [LB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.89. With this latest performance, LB shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 420.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.99 for L Brands Inc. [LB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.86, while it was recorded at 68.17 for the last single week of trading, and 49.02 for the last 200 days.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L Brands Inc. [LB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.84 and a Gross Margin at +41.21. L Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for LB is now 22.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.06. Additionally, LB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L Brands Inc. [LB] managed to generate an average of $9,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.L Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

L Brands Inc. [LB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, L Brands Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 159.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L Brands Inc. go to 20.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at L Brands Inc. [LB]

There are presently around $15,892 million, or 81.20% of LB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LB stocks are: LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 26,265,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,728,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in LB stocks shares; and EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP, currently with $1.14 billion in LB stock with ownership of nearly 0.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 283 institutional holders increased their position in L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB] by around 35,022,420 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 30,110,205 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 155,167,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,299,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LB stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,806,058 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,050,104 shares during the same period.