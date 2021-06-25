Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] Is Currently 0.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE: KEYS] closed the trading session at $150.95 on 06/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $150.25, while the highest price level was $151.27. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Keysight’s Test Solutions Selected by Bioenzymatic Fuel Cells to Understand the Behavior and Characteristics of Biofuel Cells.

Leverages Keysight’s benchtop instruments to kick-start industrial development of biofuel cells.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Bioenzymatic Fuel Cells (BeFC), and innovator of bio enzymatic fuel cells, has selected and integrated multiple Keysight solutions to better understand the behavior and characteristics of biofuel cells.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.28 percent and weekly performance of 1.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 914.16K shares, KEYS reached to a volume of 1612250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEYS shares is $161.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Keysight Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Keysight Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on KEYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keysight Technologies Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEYS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, KEYS shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.78 for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.21, while it was recorded at 149.49 for the last single week of trading, and 130.14 for the last 200 days.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.53 and a Gross Margin at +60.01. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for KEYS is now 14.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.08. Additionally, KEYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] managed to generate an average of $45,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Keysight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keysight Technologies Inc. posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keysight Technologies Inc. go to 13.26%.

Keysight Technologies Inc. [KEYS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,540 million, or 90.90% of KEYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEYS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,362,475, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,009,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in KEYS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.26 billion in KEYS stock with ownership of nearly -1.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keysight Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Keysight Technologies Inc. [NYSE:KEYS] by around 11,304,598 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 14,500,467 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 136,765,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,570,307 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEYS stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,478,345 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,006,416 shares during the same period.