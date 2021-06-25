Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] Stock trading around $31.54 per share: What’s Next?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] surged by $0.84 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $31.765 during the day while it closed the day at $31.54. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Leucadia Asset Management Announces Strategic Relationship With Ken Xu and Strategic Vision Investment.

Leucadia Asset Management (“LAM”) announced a strategic relationship with Strategic Vision Investment (“SVI”), a Hong-Kong based asset manager run by Ken Xu, who is Chief Investment Officer. SVI employs both a long/short and a long-only equities strategy focused on Greater China.

Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management, commented, “We are excited to have Ken and the rest of the SVI team join our platform. Ken’s considerable track record, combined with heightened investor interest in China, have created a timely and compelling opportunity to partner together. We look forward to working with Ken to further grow SVI.”.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock has also gained 4.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JEF stock has declined by -0.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.55% and gained 28.21% year-on date.

The market cap for JEF stock reached $8.00 billion, with 266.39 million shares outstanding and 200.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, JEF reached a trading volume of 2485775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.09.

JEF stock trade performance evaluation

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, JEF shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.96, while it was recorded at 30.33 for the last single week of trading, and 26.52 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.57 and a Gross Margin at +88.93. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 6.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 242.60. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $155,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 633.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,473 million, or 74.90% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,614,356, which is approximately 9.288% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,407,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $580.59 million in JEF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $278.63 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly 218.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 34,189,374 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 31,497,627 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 107,845,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,532,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,058,938 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 15,989,992 shares during the same period.