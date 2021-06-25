International Paper Company [IP] Revenue clocked in at $20.59 billion, up 22.24% YTD: What’s Next?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] price plunged by -0.02 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on June 23, 2021 that NFWF and International Paper Public-Private Partnership Works to Restore, Enhance, and Protect 20,000+ Acres in Nine States.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– International Paper Company.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and International Paper, through their Forestland Stewards partnership, are awarding nine grants to support habitat restoration efforts within the Lower Mississippi Alluvial Valley region of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, as well as the greater Mississippi Alluvial Valley region of Oklahoma and Texas.

A sum of 1550307 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. International Paper Company shares reached a high of $61.18 and dropped to a low of $60.35 until finishing in the latest session at $60.78.

The one-year IP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.31. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $65.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.17, while it was recorded at 60.58 for the last single week of trading, and 51.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.34.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 7.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.30. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $9,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

IP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Company posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 97.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 25.83%.

International Paper Company [IP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,380 million, or 83.50% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,153,278, which is approximately 15.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,261,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.08 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly -7.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 20,674,602 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 20,948,236 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 277,224,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,847,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,358,606 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,404,740 shares during the same period.