HSBC Securities lifts Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] closed the trading session at $81.37 on 06/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.69, while the highest price level was $81.70. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Otis Unveils New Generation of Digitally Native Elevator Platforms.

– Gen3 elevator adds built-in IoT benefits to flat-belt technology of Otis’ best-selling Gen2 system.

– Gen360 elevator debuts new electronic architecture with reimagined design, safety, service, experience and support.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.46 percent and weekly performance of 1.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, OTIS reached to a volume of 1675921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $83.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OTIS stock trade performance evaluation

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, OTIS shares gained by 4.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.83, while it was recorded at 80.82 for the last single week of trading, and 68.18 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +29.77. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Total Capital for OTIS is now 61.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.66. Additionally, OTIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 243.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] managed to generate an average of $13,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Otis Worldwide Corporation posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 11.02%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,281 million, or 88.50% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,824,096, which is approximately 0.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,379,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.16 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly -20.913% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 35,093,059 shares. Additionally, 647 investors decreased positions by around 37,976,385 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 299,067,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,136,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,982,322 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 3,689,708 shares during the same period.