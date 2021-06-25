Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Revenue clocked in at $3.26 billion, up 11.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] loss -0.93% or -1.17 points to close at $124.51 with a heavy trading volume of 1615552 shares. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Sands Fenwick Inc. Recognized with 2020 Hilton Legacy Award for Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Sands Fenwick Inc. has been recognized with a 2020 Hilton Legacy Award for New Build of the Year for Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The property, managed by Real Hospitality Group (RHG), is Fenwick Island’s first and only upscale hotel. The annual awards program celebrates owners and development partners in the Americas for contributions toward brand excellence and development efforts.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Hilton’s Americas Development leadership team for Fenwick Shores, Tapestry Collection by Hilton,” said Spiro Buas, co-owner of Sands Fenwick. “Bringing the Tapestry Brand, a Hilton upscale property, to the quaint seaside town of Fenwick has been a wonderful experience. We want to thank Hilton for this honor and thank the residents of Fenwick Island for welcoming us into their community. A special thanks to Real Hospitality Group for their leadership throughout the development process and their expertise in hotel management as the Fenwick Shores Management team.”.

It opened the trading session at $126.77, the shares rose to $126.82 and dropped to $124.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HLT points out that the company has recorded 20.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -78.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, HLT reached to a volume of 1615552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $127.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $89, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on HLT stock. On August 14, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 72 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 95.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for HLT stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.14, while it was recorded at 125.35 for the last single week of trading, and 110.91 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.49.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.76. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of -$5,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -96.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

There are presently around $33,879 million, or 99.10% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,939,240, which is approximately 0.123% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,585,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in HLT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.27 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly -10.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 31,666,887 shares. Additionally, 268 investors decreased positions by around 32,159,590 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 208,270,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,096,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,721,579 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 9,633,475 shares during the same period.