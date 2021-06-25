Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] Stock trading around $45.55 per share: What’s Next?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HALO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.08%. The company report on June 22, 2021 that Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives European Marketing Authorizations for DARZALEX® (daratumumab) Subcutaneous Formulation for Newly Diagnosed Systemic Light-chain Amyloidosis and Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma.

– Janssen received European approval for DARZALEX® (daratumumab) subcutaneous formulation in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis, based on data from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA study -.

– Janssen also received approval for DARZALEX® SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, based on the Phase 3 APOLLO study -.

Over the last 12 months, HALO stock rose by 84.19%. The one-year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.07. The average equity rating for HALO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.73 billion, with 137.95 million shares outstanding and 133.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, HALO stock reached a trading volume of 1572342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HALO shares is $52.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HALO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $48, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on HALO stock. On January 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HALO shares from 46 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 92.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HALO in the course of the last twelve months was 58.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.20.

HALO Stock Performance Analysis:

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, HALO shares gained by 7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.35, while it was recorded at 43.06 for the last single week of trading, and 40.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.91 and a Gross Margin at +83.79. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.24.

Return on Total Capital for HALO is now 27.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 106.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 262.98. Additionally, HALO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] managed to generate an average of $949,154 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

HALO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HALO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. go to 43.00%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,055 million, or 96.50% of HALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HALO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,437,478, which is approximately -0.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,257,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $603.9 million in HALO stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $476.82 million in HALO stock with ownership of nearly 1.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HALO] by around 7,698,242 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 11,828,214 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 113,397,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,924,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HALO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,309,269 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,364,720 shares during the same period.