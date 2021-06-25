For The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS], Analyst sees a rise to $450. What next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.68%. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Aircall, now valued above $1bn, raises $120M in Series D funding, led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Funding will advance Aircall’s market leadership in Cloud Communications industry.

— Launched in 2014 in France, Aircall is a cloud-based phone system and call center software that integrates seamlessly with popular CRM and helpdesk tools, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, etc.

Over the last 12 months, GS stock rose by 76.31%. The one-year The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.95. The average equity rating for GS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $127.13 billion, with 356.60 million shares outstanding and 337.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, GS stock reached a trading volume of 1696430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $396.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $320 to $340. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 8.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 542.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.61.

GS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 361.17, while it was recorded at 357.29 for the last single week of trading, and 286.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.06. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.89.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 461.35. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 269.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $233,556 per employee.

GS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -86.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 16.80%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88,718 million, or 74.20% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,105,591, which is approximately 1.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,489,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.76 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.59 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 5.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 836 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 17,258,602 shares. Additionally, 680 investors decreased positions by around 15,838,862 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 212,625,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,723,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,411,950 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,677,618 shares during the same period.